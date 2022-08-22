Invesco launches Metaverse Fund

Invesco today announces the launch of the Invesco Metaverse Fund, an actively-managed global equity fund which offers investors exposure to opportunities that are geared towards growth of the Metaverse.

The Invesco Metaverse Fund invests in large, medium, and small-cap companies from across the Metaverse Value Chain, which encompasses many distinct and interrelated sectors that help facilitate, create, or benefit from the growth of immersive virtual worlds. The portfolio is geographically diversified, featuring companies from the United States, Asia, Japan and Europe, and its performance is measured against the MSCI AC World (Net Total Return) benchmark.

The Fund will be jointly managed by Tony Roberts, Fund Manager, and James McDermottroe, Deputy Fund Manager, both part of Invesco’s UK-based Asia & Emerging Markets Equities team.

“It has been estimated that, by 2030, virtual and augmented reality could deliver a £1.4 trillion boost to the global economy1”, said Tony Roberts, Fund Manager at Invesco.

“While the metaverse’s applications to entertainment are increasingly well-understood, the interconnectivity that it enables will likely have a transformative impact across industries as diverse as healthcare, logistics, education and sport. We will seek to capitalise on these opportunities through a highly selective, valuation-conscious approach.”

Thematically, the Fund will focus on seven areas:

Ø Next generation operating and computer systems

Ø Hardware and devices that provide access to the Metaverse

Ø Networks for hyperconnectivity

Ø Immersive platforms developed with artificial intelligence

Ø Blockchain

Ø The interchange tools necessary to bring about interoperability

Ø Services and assets that will facilitate the digitisation of the real economy

The team believes that there are exciting opportunities for businesses in all seven subsegments – beyond the well known Metaverse platforms. At this early stage, some of the greatest opportunity is for those involved in developing the infrastructure that is required to be in place for the Metaverse to reach its true potential. Then, real-world experiences and assets could be digitised, enabling users to go seamlessly from one experience to another. We believe this is too big an opportunity for companies to ignore.

“At Invesco, we will always aim to offer clients best-in-class solutions to help capture exciting opportunities – and the Metaverse is certainly one of these”, added Alexander Millar, Head of UK Distribution at Invesco.

“Our experienced Asia & Emerging Markets team is uniquely well-placed to pick the winners of this emerging global megatrend through its disciplined and robust, fundamental approach.”