Invesco launches suite of ETFs that combine strict ESG criteria with Paris-aligned climate objectives

Invesco today announces the launch of a suite of ETFs that aim to deliver meaningful improvements in overall ESG characteristics together with meeting specific objectives related to the UN-backed Paris Agreement on climate change.

The new ETFs offer a choice of exposure to the USA, Europe, Japan and World equity markets, while the firm plans to add Emerging Markets to the range in the coming weeks.

Gary Buxton, Head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, said: “As world leaders initiate plans to slow global warming, companies are key to success. They will need to reduce their carbon footprints while many will also create products and services to help us all improve ours. This new range of ETFs offer investors an efficient way to focus on companies with lower climate-related risks and positive exposure to the transition, while meeting broader ESG objectives.”

