Invesco, one of the world’s largest independent investment management firms with over $1.2trillion in assets under management, has announced several fund managers are expanding their responsibilities, while two senior analysts are assuming co-fund manager responsibilities.

Invesco’s flagship team in Henley has been managing assets in fixed interest for over 25 years and as a global asset manager prides itself in developing its staff to ensure strong future fund management capabilities. Key to the future strength of the franchise, which currently manages £27.9bn in fixed interest assets, is developing a strong, vibrant and diverse team. The process is based on coaching and mentoring while actively involving individuals in the management of the funds.

Paul Causer (pictured above), Co-Head of Fixed Interest at Invesco said: “We regularly review responsibilities within the team and are very proud of the franchise we have established over 25 years. We believe by continually recognising and rewarding the commitment and contribution these individuals make, we will ensure our clients continue to receive the depth of investment expertise and diversity of thought their investments deserve.”