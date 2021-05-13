X

Invesco to join expert panel at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
May 13, 2021
in Events, News
Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of it continue to dominate the news headlines as well as the investment decisions taken by asset allocators and investment managers.

The Accessing Fixed Income webinar seeks to explore how fixed income securities can be used effectively to diversify the risks within investment portfolios during these challenging market conditions.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Paul Syms, CFA, Head of EMEA ETF Fixed Income Product Management at Invesco.

Paul is Head of EMEA ETF Fixed Income Product Management at Invesco. He brings a wealth of experience gained through a career spanning over 20 years in leading asset management companies. Prior to joining Invesco, Paul worked at Hermes Investment Management where he was a portfolio manager for over £9bn UK and global inflation linked bonds. He started his career at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership where his main responsibility was managing the global rates portfolios. He holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Genetics from the University of Nottingham and has been a CFA charterholder since 2004.

Register now to hear Paul discuss the following:

  • How did your clients react during the (pandemic-induced) volatility last year and what have you been seeing more recently?
  • Where do you see value in bond markets and how are your clients positioning themselves?
  • What about the various myths around fixed interest ETFs?
  • Many investors still prefer their bond portfolios to be actively managed. Can you comment on why, and in which sectors, you feel passive is suitable for fixed income?
  • Why did ETFs trade at deep discounts during the volatility last year?
  • Should we be concerned about how we assess credit risks?

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

Click here to register

Click here to find out more about Invesco

