Investec expands MPS offering with Cautious Plus Strategy

Investec Wealth & Investment (“Investec”) is pleased to announce a new MPS model, the Cautious Plus Strategy.

The Cautious Plus Strategy is a multi-asset portfolio designed to complement Investec’s existing MPS offering. The model was launched following feedback from advisers, who sought an Investec MPS strategy that provides a growth-oriented portfolio suitable for low-medium risk clients.

The new strategy has been independently risk reviewed by Defaqto, falling into risk category ‘4’. It is also currently being risk reviewed by Dynamic Planner, EV, FinaMetrica, Oxford Risk and Synaptic. The Cautious Plus Strategy further enhances Investec’s range and provides a model that may be better suited to advisers’ clients’ risk objectives.

The new portfolio enhances Investec’s existing offering, consisting of:

Defensive Strategy (Low risk balanced)

Cautious Strategy (Low-medium risk balanced)

Cautious Plus Strategy (Low-medium risk growth)

Balanced Strategy (Medium risk balanced)

Income Strategy (Medium risk income)

Growth Strategy (Medium-high risk growth)

Sustainable Balanced Strategy (Medium risk balanced)

Sustainable Growth Strategy (Medium-high risk growth)

Investec has been working closely with advisers to improve the existing MPS range, following the appointment of Jon Walker (Investment Manager) and his team to manage it as the dedicated MPS Investment Management Team. The changes include:

New model launches : Introducing two sustainable MPS strategies

: Introducing two sustainable MPS strategies Ongoing commitment to cost reduction: Offering one of the most competitively priced MPS solutions in the market with an AMC of 0.20%, capping the OCF of the portfolios at 0.60% and removing VAT from the range. The MPS Investment Management Team are constantly negotiating with platforms and fund managers to access the cheapest share classes to maximize exposure to active funds.

Offering one of the most competitively priced MPS solutions in the market with an AMC of 0.20%, capping the OCF of the portfolios at 0.60% and removing VAT from the range. The MPS Investment Management Team are constantly negotiating with platforms and fund managers to access the cheapest share classes to maximize exposure to active funds. Access : Increasing the number of platforms which offer Investec MPS from 4 to 17

: Increasing the number of platforms which offer Investec MPS from 4 to 17 Service: Maintained our Defaqto Five Star Rating for DFM MPS on Platform (2020-2022)

Jon Walker, Investment Manager at Investec, commented:

“We are constantly listening to advisers and making improvements to our range to ensure our MPS offering meets their requirements. We are excited to launch the new Cautious Plus Strategy to give advisers access to an even wider range of MPS strategies that may be more suitable for their clients sitting across the risk spectrum’’