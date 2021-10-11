Investec launches sustainable MPS

Investec Wealth & Investment has announced the launch of its sustainable MPS range, with two multi-asset strategies that aim to generate returns by investing for a more sustainable future.

Investec will launch two sustainable MPS models for IFAs, which reflect its expertise in fund selection and embody Investec’s purpose: to create enduring worth, living in society not off it.

Sustainable Balanced Strategy is a medium-risk strategy with a sustainability focus, for investors seeking a return in the form of capital appreciation.

Sustainable Growth Strategy is a medium-high risk strategy with a sustainability focus, for investors seeking a return in the form of capital appreciation

The investment approach looks for sustainability-focused themes, and we assess the merit of each investment, with thorough, ongoing reviews against strict criteria based on proprietary research and manager meetings.

The product will be available from Monday 11 October 2021, via both Aviva and abrdn platforms. The AMC on Investec’s new Sustainable MPS models remains at 0.20% with OCF capped at 0.75%, and they are also VAT exempt.

Stacey Parrinder-Johnson, Chief Investment Officer at Investec, commented:

“ESG is an element in all our investment decisions, and the high ESG ratings for our existing MPS range reflects this. However, these new products place a further emphasis on sustainability in particular, making it the driving part of our investment strategy.”

Investec’s Sustainable MPS portfolios are derived from the illustrative models maintained by our UK ESG Committee, made up of members of the firm with experience across different parts of our business. The committee is led by CIO Stacey Parrinder-Johnson, who has worked with ESG and sustainability investments for 16 years.

Investec is proud to promote diversity, both in committee composition and in decision making: the committee is made up of members from a range of different backgrounds, ages and ethnicities, and the gender split is 55% women, 45% men.

Stacey continued:

“Having worked with ESG and sustainability investments for 16 years, I’m proud of the ongoing work to make it easier for clients to focus their investments more towards those businesses which are looking to answer sustainability challenges and take advantage of opportunities.”