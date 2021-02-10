Investec to end new structured product launches in UK

From April 2021, Investec Bank plc have announced that it will not launch any further retail structured product Plans in the UK retail market. As a result, the next launch of new Plans, which takes place from 15 February 2021 to 1 April 2021, will be Investec’s last.

All existing Plans (including all investments into Investec’s range of Plans) are unaffected by this decision and will continue to function as set out in the relevant brochure, including clients’ rights with regards to encashment. Investec will continue to support all existing Plans as they continue over the coming years.

Investec’s decision to cease offering new retail structured products is a reflection of its shift in focus to its core services for Financial Advisers: Discretionary Fund Management and Managed Portfolio Services on Platforms (MPS).

Investec leaves behind a proud legacy in the UK retail structured products market; following its entry in 2008, Financial Advisers voted it the UK’s “Best Structured Products provider” for 11 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.