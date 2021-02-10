X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Investec to end new structured product launches in UK

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 10, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

From April 2021, Investec Bank plc have announced that it will not launch any further retail structured product Plans in the UK retail market. As a result, the next launch of new Plans, which takes place from 15 February 2021 to 1 April 2021, will be Investec’s last.

All existing Plans (including all investments into Investec’s range of Plans) are unaffected by this decision and will continue to function as set out in the relevant brochure, including clients’ rights with regards to encashment. Investec will continue to support all existing Plans as they continue over the coming years.

Investec’s decision to cease offering new retail structured products is a reflection of its shift in focus to its core services for Financial Advisers: Discretionary Fund Management and Managed Portfolio Services on Platforms (MPS).

Investec leaves behind a proud legacy in the UK retail structured products market; following its entry in 2008, Financial Advisers voted it the UK’s “Best Structured Products provider” for 11 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020.

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Financial services in a post-brexit transition world
    February 9, 2021

    What does the signing of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement deal (TCA) mean for UK Financial Services? Paul Wilson takes a look under the bonnet

  • Oxford Capital Growth EIS – portfolio company profile
    February 4, 2021

    Curve, the London-based fintech has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in

  • Blankstone Sington recommences trading of Everton FC shares
    February 4, 2021

    Following assurances given at Everton FC’s AGM, Blankstone Sington has this week recommenced trading of Everton FC shares following the firm’s decision in December to

  • Assessments of value – Morningstar delivers a useful addition to the library of fund reports
    February 8, 2021

    How effective and useful are these reports are for investors and advisers? How should the reports be used in fund selection?  Where do asset managers

  • EIS the drive to thrive
    February 4, 2021

    GBI Magazine talks to Sanjeev Gordhan, Director at Newable Ventures about why – and how – the group’s sound business strategy can help deliver potentially

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine