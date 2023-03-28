Investec Wealth & Investment appoints Associate Investment Director and Investment Manager in Bournemouth and Cheltenham offices 

Investec Wealth & Investment has announced the appointments of Andrew Mays as Associate Investment Director in Bournemouth and Sebastian Culpan Scott as Investment Manager in Cheltenham.

The appointments are the latest in a series of new hires as Investec continues to bolster its team of investment managers and financial planners in all of the regional offices within its flagship wealth management business.

Andrew Mays brings to Investec Wealth & Investment over nine years of experience within investment, seven of which were at Ruffer LLP, where he was an investment manager specialising in institutional charities. Latterly, Andrew was the investment analyst for the Mazarin Funds run by Baggette Asset Management. More recently, he was a fund analyst and voting member of the investment committee for Atkins Bland, which looks after advisory mandates for private clients.

Andrew said: “I am thrilled to have joined Investec at this exciting time for the business. I am looking forward to working with the team, bringing my portfolio management and collective investment experience to existing and new clients in the South West.”

A chartered member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, Sebastian began his career at Investec and worked there for five years before moving to Sanlam Wealth as an investment manager. After a spell as content director for a global investment media company, he has returned to Investec Wealth in its Cheltenham office. He will focus on managing investment portfolios on behalf of individuals, offshore bonds, trusts companies and pensions, as well as helping to manage funds for charities and endowments.

Commenting on his new role, Sebastian said: “My aim is to help clients meet their long-term goals and objectives, whilst also helping them to build positive investment habits. I am looking forward to working with the Investec Wealth team in Cheltenham to create bespoke portfolios that are structured to meet the objectives of our clients.”

Iain Hooley, Chief Executive Officer of Investec Wealth & Investment, said: “Driving the recruitment of investment managers in our regional offices is an important part of our strategy to bring our investment management products and services closer to existing and new clients throughout the UK. We are delighted to welcome Andrew and Sebastian to the teams in Bournemouth and Cheltenham respectively, and we are pleased to have them onboard at this exciting time for Investec Wealth & Investment.”