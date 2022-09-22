X

Investing in a digital future – webinar recording now available

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
September 22, 2022
in Events, News
The digital age is firmly here. The so-called ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’, in which digital technologies pervade every area of life, from how we work and play, to how we navigate day-to-day life, is well underway.

This evolution from analogue to digital has happened startlingly quickly. The technology now at our fingertips operates at a speed and sophistication that would have once fallen well beyond the reach of many of our imaginations. Digital assets, such as data centres and telecommunications towers, are critical infrastructure and are well established in developed markets around the world, with nothing short of exponential growth ahead.

In this webinar we were joined by Matthew Norris, Fund Manager and Director of Real Estate Securities and George Nikolaou, Senior Research Analyst at Gravis Capital, to discuss the opportunities that investing in this sector can offer, as well as exploring the upside for advisers and wealth managers looking to diversify clients’ portfolios in line with today’s changing world.

Some of the key questions addressed were:

  • What is digital infrastructure and what is driving the growth of this sector?
  • How does investing in digital infrastructure deliver predictable long-term income?
  • What are the key developing trends moving from an analogue to a digital world?
  • Which key themes/sectors offer particular opportunities at the moment?
  • How might the digital infrastructure sector be expected to perform during a recession?
  • Does digital infrastructure offer investors any protection against inflation?

 

Click here to access the webinar recording

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

