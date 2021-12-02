Investing in listed infrastructure – catch up on the details of the latest IFA Magazine webinar

On 2nd December, experts in the Listed Infrastructure space joined Chair Ryan Hughes, Head of Investment Research at AJ Bell, for a detailed webinar discussion on the various opportunities for investors in this important sector. It was a popular choice with IFA Magazine viewers with many tuning in live to hear the debate.

Speaking to Hughes during the webinar were Alex Araujo, manager of the M&G Investments Global Listed Infrastructure Fund and Matthew Norris, Head of Real Estate Securities at Gravis Capital and lead adviser on the Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income.

Their discussion ranged from how matters of sustainability and ESG can impact upon listed infrastructure stocks right through to which fund structures were most appropriate to gain exposure to the sector.

If you missed the live event, you can now listen to the discussion which highlights some of the exciting prospects it offers for growth and income investors. Clearly the growth in digital infrastructure is just one area which presents particular investment opportunities and featured in discussions. Tune in to hear about this and more reasons to be positive about the prospects for investment in listed infrastructure as the global economy transitions to a new way of working.

Ryan Hughes comments: “This was a really enjoyable discussion with Alex and Matthew where we managed to cover a lot of ground on infrastructure investing. For me, a key take away was that both managers highlighted how the world of infrastructure investing has and continues to evolve with a broader view of what constitutes infrastructure, particularly as we change the way we live our lives. Other key areas such a regulation change, the impact of COP26 and the ability to deliver a growing income stream all highlighted the investment attractions of infrastructure and how they can benefit a portfolio.”

The panel discussed a variety of questions, such as: