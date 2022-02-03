Investing Sustainably to change our world Arie Capital links up with ESGgen

One of the key messages that emerged from COP 26 was that we will only live sustainably in the future if everyone plays their part. That means every government, company and individual. And the starting point is today. We can only change from where we are.

At Arie Capital, ever since we were founded in 2016, our aim has always been to invest in companies that are aiming to do good and solve real world problems. That hasn’t changed, but we want to do more.

That is why Arie Capital have teamed up with ESGgen . They calculate a company’s impact on 8 Environmental (e.g. CO2 emissions, water usage), 15 Social (e.g. employee diversity, gender pay gap) and 6 Governance (e.g. independent directors) measures, and monitors progress over time. The results are audited by professional accountants (just like financial accounts) so investors can have confidence in the results.

Daniel Jeczmien, Founder and CEO at ESGgen: “The Arie Capital team recognise the real financial impact of supporting sustainable businesses. We are thrilled to help them cut through the greenwashing noise and help them produce real, investment grade, ESG data across their portfolio companies.”

Kirsty Greenwood, Director at Arie Capital said: “It is a process that we are applying to all our portfolio companies, so that we know that they are driving change and creating value. And we will be reporting on their progress to our financial advisors and investors.

It means that with Arie Capital you can invest, confident in the knowledge that your investment is being deployed responsibly and sustainably.”