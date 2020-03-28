Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing at M&G Investments, highlights how your clients can target sustainable returns and positive impact for the planet

From toxins in the air we breathe to heavy metals in our rivers, there is no shortage of environmental challenges that need to be addressed.

Awareness of these issues is undoubtedly rising among investors, as is interest in solving them. Yet despite this progress, a rising population that consumes more as it grows richer heaps greater strain on the planet.

There is persistent tension between fostering global economic development and reducing the cost to the environment. Addressing this issue is at the heart of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which codify the world’s most pressing sustainability issues.

Where companies can develop solutions that enable the modern economy, while at the same time lowering our environmental footprint, there are powerful opportunities for investment success to go hand-in-hand with delivering a positive environmental impact.

The transformative potential of innovation

With global energy demand forecast to rise 27% by 2040, there is an understandable focus on how electricity can be generated to promote more inclusive and sustainable growth. How we use energy is often overlooked, yet there is great potential to reduce emissions through innovation.

The impact of ‘retrofitting the world’, using technologies that make it more energy-efficient, is demonstrated by Schneider Electric, a French industrial group that is leading the digital transformation of the industrial

automation market.

One way in which the company is having an impact is through innovative solutions that look to tap the value of data to maximise the efficiency of systems. From office air conditioning to electricity grids, the systems underpinning the modern economy are increasingly automated and digitised. Being connected to the ‘Internet of Things’ means critical data can be collected from across smarter systems and then analysed with real-time information, then used to optimise processes.

More efficient systems that cut electricity use will not only save money for Schneider’s customers, but should also result in tremendous environmental benefits. The company aims to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of its customers by 100 million tons between 2018 and 2020. This is equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions from 17 million homes’ electricity use.

The scale of the long-term investment opportunity – and positive environmental impact – is clear. IHS Markit forecasts that 73 billion devices will be connected to the internet of things by 2025 , up from 27 billion in 2017.

Aiming for impact through active investing

This is just one illustration of how a company can deliver benefits for the environment far beyond its own operations, and be a catalyst for wide-reaching change. To better gauge a company’s impact, fund managers can consider how it enables other companies to conserve energy or water, for example, or otherwise reduce their environmental footprint.

There are clearly multi-billion-dollar opportunities for innovative companies that can successfully deliver products and services that help solve the world’s environmental challenges.

Where active investors can successfully identify these companies, they can not only target sustainable long-term returns for your clients, but also a demonstrably positive impact for the environment.

The value of the fund’s assets will go down as well as up. This will cause the value of your investment to fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you originally invested.

About Ben Constable-Maxwell

Ben is Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing, M&G. He joined M&G in 2003 as an Investment Specialist supporting the Global Equities team. He then moved to the Corporate Finance and Stewardship team in 2013, where he began focusing on corporate governance and ESG at international companies. Ben has been responsible for developing the incorporation of ESG in M&G’s investment processes and sits on M&G’s Responsible Investment Advisory Committee, which oversees Responsible Investment activities at M&G including the firm’s membership of the UNPRI. Ben graduated from the University of Newcastle-uponTyne with an Honours Degree in Classics before spending four years in the Equities team at Invesco Perpetual.