Investment Association appoints abrdn’s Stephen Bird to its board

Stephen Bird, Chief Executive Officer of abrdn, has joined the Investment Association Board of Directors, replacing outgoing director Hanneke Smits, Chief Executive Officer of BNY Mellon Investment Management, the Investment Association has announced today.

Announcing the appointment, Keith Skeoch, Chair of the Investment Association Board, said:

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Stephen to the IA’s Board of Directors. Stephen’s focus on customers, his experience in technological transformation, and his global outlook will be a great complement to our board’s strengths, particularly as our industry navigates complex domestic and international challenges.

“I would also like to extend my thanks and gratitude to Hanneke for her dedicated service over the last three years and look forward to her remaining a friend to the board.”

Commenting on his appointment to the Board, Stephen Bird, Chief Executive Officer of abrdn, said:

“Investment management plays a vital role supporting millions of people to save for a more financially secure future. Technology, demographics and economic shifts are combining to create significant challenges, and opportunities, for the industry, and the IA has a critical role to play. I am pleased to be joining the Board at what is an important time.”

The changes to the Board of Directors will take effect immediately.