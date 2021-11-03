X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Investment Association responds to the IFRS International Sustainability Standards Board announcement

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 3, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Commenting on the IFRS announcement on the International Sustainability Standards Board, Chris Cummings, Chief Executive of the Investment Association said:

“As an industry which invests in companies around the world on behalf of both UK and overseas savers and investors, investment managers have a vital role to play in the shift to a more sustainable global economy. Today’s announcement by the IFRS, including the creation of a new International Sustainability Standards Board; the commitment to ensure strong investor representation within the Board’s governance structure; the publication of prototype climate disclosure requirements, leveraging the knowledge and expertise of existing reporting bodies, are therefore very welcome. Investment managers need high quality and comparable data on the risks that companies face from climate change, and these measures will be pivotal for investors and companies to work together to achieve the Paris Agreement targets.

“This is why we also welcome the Chancellor’s announcement that UK listed companies will be required to produce Transition Plans by 2023 as part of the UK becoming the first net zero financial centre. Investors want to understand the steps which companies are taking now to transition their businesses to net zero, so these new disclosure requirements will give investors more visibility on the immediate actions their investee companies are taking.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine