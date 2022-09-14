Investors back renewable energy in bid to solve energy and climate crisis

UK retail investors are deeply concerned about the climate and energy crisis and want to take matters into their own hands by investing in renewables to find long-term, sustainable solutions, reveals new research from Thrive Renewables.

The new polling, undertaken by Opinium Research, surveyed 1,000 UK retail investors alongside 2,000 people from the general population.

The findings show that seven in 10 investors (69%) think we should increase the amount the UK invests in renewable energy, despite the position of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has indicated that she will restrict development in renewables.

Specifically, 65% of retail investors support more solar energy projects in the UK, which rises to 78% of seasoned investors that have been investing for 10 years or more. Meanwhile, 62% support more onshore wind projects (rising to 72% of experienced investors).

Future-thinking investors funding renewables themselves

8 in 10 investors (81%) say they are concerned about the long-term implications of the energy crisis, with many (57%) wanting to use their investing power to help bring down energy costs for all. Over half (56%) say that as an investor, they feel a responsibility to use their investments to help the UK achieve its net-zero carbon goals.

Prompted by this desire for positive change in the energy sector, nearly six in 10 investors (57%) have recently, or plan to, increase their investments in renewables. This attitude, in support of investing in renewable energy, is shared by the UK population as a whole, with two-thirds (66%) wanting investment in renewables to increase.

Renewables crowdfunding campaign reaches £5 million

Thrive Renewables has raised more than £5 million so far in its current crowdfunding offer in order to build new renewable energy generation and storage across the UK. The share offer is promoted by Triodos Bank UK through its crowdfunding platform (triodoscrowdfunding.co.uk), with a minimum investment of £94 (40 shares). The company is targeting 5-8% return per year through a combination of dividends and increasing share value. As with all investments, returns are not guaranteed, and investors may not get back all, or any, of their original investment.

The campaign aims to raise £7 million for Thrive, which has almost 30 years’ experience in building, owning and operating clean energy projects with the backing of thousands of investors – large and small.

Matthew Clayton, Managing Director of Thrive Renewables, said: “In the midst of climate breakdown and an energy crisis, it has never been more important for the UK to invest in the renewable electricity generation needed to transition away from fossil fuels and deliver on this country’s net-zero carbon goals. It’s clear that investors and the UK public support this and are taking matters into their own hands to invest in positive, long-term solutions such as solar and wind energy.”

Whitni Thomas, Head of Corporate Finance at Triodos Bank UK, said: “UK investors want to use their money to support positive environmental change, and channel their concern for the energy crisis into long-term solutions that aim to reduce the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels. Through crowdfunding campaigns such as the Thrive share offer, we can enable even more people to access impact investment opportunities.”