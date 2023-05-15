iPensions Group expands wellbeing support as part of mental health awareness week

Fast-growing SIPP provider iPensions Group is further strengthening its support for mental health and wellbeing across the company as it continues to expand its business.

The Manchester-based group, which also has an office in Edinburgh, is backing Mental Health Awareness Week run by the Mental Health Foundation with a series of events, workshops and sessions from May 15th 2023.

Support during Mental Health Awareness Week, which this year focuses on its theme on anxiety, includes yoga workshops on the importance of posture during the workday as well as sessions on building resilience and handling pressure in the workplace.

Alongside next week’s interactive sessions, staff are also competing with colleagues from different offices in a step marathon (Stepathon), encouraging an active lifestyle. The two-week Stepathon is already underway across the company and ends on May 22nd.

The Mental Health Awareness Week activities build on a range of support throughout the year which includes workshops on the links between lifestyle and mental and physical wellbeing as well as practical solutions and tips to integrate healthy habits into staff’s busy lives.

Group CEO Sandra Robertson said: “We place a high priority on supporting our staff with their mental health and general wellbeing as they are crucial to the success of our business and the maintenance of the highest possible levels of service for customers.

“Supporting Mental Health Awareness Week is just part of our expanding focus on wellbeing in the workplace.”

iPensions Group has made significant investments in technology as part of its growth strategy driven by a focus on innovation in the SIPP market as well as efficient and timely support for advisers and members.

Its growth strategy is driven by technology enabled products and solutions in the SIPP market where it offers a full range of SIPP services through the adviser market with its range of SIPPs including the Adviser SIPP, Platform SIPP, USA SIPP, and its Irish Transfer service.