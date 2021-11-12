iPensions Group wins Best Financial Services IT Project Award

SIPP provider iPensions Group has won the Best Financial Services IT Project Award for the launch of its transformational administration hub and adviser portal at the UK IT Industry Awards.

It was ranked as the most outstanding financial services business project at the event held in London with the award based on the project outcomes for advisers and clients and not simply the technology.

Winning the award at the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry highlights the success of significant inhouse investment focused on innovation in the SIPP market to support advisers and their clients

iPensions Group built its own platform using leading-edge technology after evaluating other systems on the market and deciding they were not suitable and completed and launched it during the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The Manchester-based company won the award, which was decided following one-to-one interviews with expert judges, against competition from major companies including Brewin Dolphin, Nationwide, IBM, and IPC.

The highly scalable platform is underpinning ambitious growth plans for new product launches and is being regularly updated with new features and enhancements.

Hrishi Kulkarni, Director & Group Chief Technology Officer at iPensions Group, said: “We understand that client demand for accessing services online is transforming the industry with the impact of COVID-19 further accelerating the digital transformation in the pensions landscape.

“Our aim was to transform the business into one with best-in-class technology delivering unrivalled levels of service and we are excited to win the award which highlights the success of team work across the company involving technology experts and pension administrators.”

Its Adviser Portal enables advisers to complete the SIPP application process within minutes in contrast to days or weeks with paper-based applications.