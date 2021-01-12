Global investor services provider IQ-EQ has today launched IQ-EQ Compass, an innovative and integrated service offering that simplifies Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance and helps its clients build sustainable value and reputational resilience.

Changes in the international regulatory landscape, paired with this year’s Covid-19 pandemic, have accelerated investors’ interest in sustainable investments while also increasing pressure on organisations to provide more transparency around ESG reporting. Therefore, having the right framework in place to address ESG-related risks (such as green-washing and reputational issues) has become a top priority for alternative asset managers,corporates and family office investors alike.

IQ-EQ Compass helps mitigate these risks by incorporating client insights, sector expertise and a powerful technology platform to give organisations the correct ESG data and analysis. This not only ensures regulatory compliance but uncovers actionable intelligence, enabling clients to make the right decisions at the right time through all stages of the investment cycle.

IQ-EQ’s technology platform also supports multiple ESG reporting frameworks – including the UN Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI) and the World Economic Forum’s ESG metrics – allowing asset managers and investors to compare their performance against globally renowned benchmarks.

Serge Krancenblum, Executive Chairman at IQ-EQ, comments: “Multiple and ever-changing regulatory frameworks present real challenges to establishing and maintaining transparency and compliance. IQ-EQ Compass helps our clients navigate that challenging landscape using a full suite of services, including our ESG Health Check, ESG Reputational Assessment, plus policy drafting and benchmarking, all supported by a powerful technology dashboard. By applying the actionable data and analysis provided by our integrated services, our clients can implement an ESG strategy that does more than mitigate risk; it creates value throughout the investment lifecycle and builds reputational resilience.”

