IronBright has launched its own platform, in a continued bid to improve service and lower costs with a fully integrated investment and technology proposition.

The IronBright Investment Platform is designed to offer a seamless, fully digital experience, with entirely paperless processing throughout the advice and investment journey.

“The last twelve months have proven just how crucial technology is in streamlining the advice process”, comments Damien Rylett, CEO of IronBright Investment Management. “We’re proud to be launching a platform that doesn’t require advisers or their clients to fill in a single bit of paper.”

Its open-API construction also allows the platform to more easily connect with third-party systems and tools; and advisers will already be able to make use of an Intelligent Office integration.

IronBright was founded in 2017 by the team at financial planning firm Brunel Capital Partners to provide a sensibly priced managed portfolio service to its client base – and it now manages around £150 million of assets. Today’s platform launch marks the latest step in a journey to take control of their overall client service proposition.

The platform is already being used by Brunel, as well as Pilgrim Financial Planning, the Wells-based advice firm it acquired in 2016 – while IronBright is also in discussion with a number of other firms looking to licence it on a white-label basis.

It’s powered by Seccl, the Octopus Group-owned custodian and investment technology provider, which will provide custody for the assets managed on the platform, as well as acting as ISA manager.

The new platform is priced at 0.22% on client portfolios up to £1 million, with no further charge on assets above that threshold – effectively capping the client’s charge at £2,200 a year.

Damien Rylett continues:

“We launched IronBright to provide an easy-to-understand investment proposition for the clients of Brunel Capital Partners. Today’s platform launch marks the next logical step, allowing us to own and improve another key part of the overall client journey.

“After growing increasingly frustrated with the clunky, inflexible and inefficient technology of existing platforms, we jumped at the opportunity to run our own platform on cutting edge tech. It goes to show that you no longer have to be a large national network to take ownership of these areas – and I’d strongly encourage it to other ambitious firms looking to future-proof their operation.”

Sam Handfield-Jones, co-head of Seccl, added:

“It’s a pleasure to work with forward-thinking firms like IronBright, who are excited by the prospect of building the efficient and valuable businesses of the future. We at Seccl are delighted to be able to power what promises to be a very successful platform, not just for IronBright’s existing advice clients, but many future firms too.”