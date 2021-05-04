Is Mr Blue Sky up there waiting? | IFAM98 | May 2021

So here we go on our slow but steady journey emerging from the restrictions of the long and difficult winter lockdown here in the UK. As May progresses, we can now look ahead with the prospect of significantly greater freedoms coming our way. Who knows, this might even mean a return to office life for some across the financial planning profession. Will we start to see the emergence of a new hybrid model of working from home all mixed up with a few days in the office? There can be little doubt that many of us having been missing the benefits of working together as a team again, face to face, even if we do only end up doing so for a day or so each week.

With Prime Minister Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ seemingly on track to allow the final opening of hospitality and other indoor venues later in the month, the stage looks to be set for a summer of change. At least here in the UK. After fourteen long months of living with Covid-19, our lives have changed in so many ways; some for the better perhaps, some not.

Sadly however, as we look at the incidence of Covid-19 across the globe, we don’t see this same picture emerging everywhere. The catastrophic and desperate footage we see on our screens coming out of India at the moment is heartbreaking. It serves to remind us that this pandemic is far from over. We are going to have to learn to live our lives around it and adjust to its wicked and deadly ways for some time to come despite the huge benefits of the vaccination programme.

So, what about the world of financial planning as we face these new freedoms? There can be no doubt that the profession has quickly adopted new ways of remote working and made rapid progress in the use of technology. But is there further to go? This edition of IFA Magazine is packed with insight, analysis, opinion and practical tips that you can use to shape your thinking around how you deliver business excellence for your clients and colleagues as well as broader issues around compliance and regulation, tax planning, products, investments etc.

As is our way, the focus is always on delivering a series of longread articles, giving practical tips which you can consider and take away to integrate into your own business practice. On the subject of business practice, you’ll discover articles ranging from how to cope with mental (w)health issues through to the challenges of helping your business to thrive in these days of digital transformation. When it comes to technical subjects, you’ll find analysis on IHT, EIS, ESG, pensions, equity release and many other areas to help shape thought processes. So, go and get yourself a coffee and settle down for a read. As always, we’re indebted to you, our readers, as well as all of our contributors for sharing their expertise with us. Thank you all.

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine