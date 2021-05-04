X

Is Mr Blue Sky up there waiting? | IFAM98 | May 2021

Becky OliverbyBecky Oliver
May 4, 2021
in IFA Magazine, MAGAZINE ISSUES, News
So here we go on our slow but steady journey emerging from the restrictions of the long and difficult winter lockdown here in the UK. As May progresses, we can now look ahead with the prospect of significantly greater freedoms coming our way. Who knows, this might even mean a return to office life for some across the financial planning profession. Will we start to see the emergence of a new hybrid model of working from home all mixed up with a few days in the office? There can be little doubt that many of us having been missing the benefits of working together as a team again, face to face, even if we do only end up doing so for a day or so each week.

WELCOME TO THE HUMAN RACE

With Prime Minister Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ seemingly on track to allow the final opening of hospitality and other indoor venues later in the month, the stage looks to be set for a summer of change. At least here in the UK. After fourteen long months of living with Covid-19, our lives have changed in so many ways; some for the better perhaps, some not.

WHERE DID WE GO WRONG?

Sadly however, as we look at the incidence of Covid-19 across the globe, we don’t see this same picture emerging everywhere. The catastrophic and desperate footage we see on our screens coming out of India at the moment is heartbreaking. It serves to remind us that this pandemic is far from over. We are going to have to learn to live our lives around it and adjust to its wicked and deadly ways for some time to come despite the huge benefits of the vaccination programme.

A BEAUTIFUL NEW DAY?

So, what about the world of financial planning as we face these new freedoms? There can be no doubt that the profession has quickly adopted new ways of remote working and made rapid progress in the use of technology. But is there further to go? This edition of IFA Magazine is packed with insight, analysis, opinion and practical tips that you can use to shape your thinking around how you deliver business excellence for your clients and colleagues as well as broader issues around compliance and regulation, tax planning, products, investments etc.

MR BLUE SKY’S UP THERE WAITIN’

As is our way, the focus is always on delivering a series of longread articles, giving practical tips which you can consider and take away to integrate into your own business practice. On the subject of business practice, you’ll discover articles ranging from how to cope with mental (w)health issues through to the challenges of helping your business to thrive in these days of digital transformation. When it comes to technical subjects, you’ll find analysis on IHT, EIS, ESG, pensions, equity release and many other areas to help shape thought processes. So, go and get yourself a coffee and settle down for a read. As always, we’re indebted to you, our readers, as well as all of our contributors for sharing their expertise with us. Thank you all.

Sue Whitbread
Editor
IFA Magazine

This Week's Most Read

  • To improve diversity, asset managers should rip up the rulebook on recruitment
    April 28, 2021

    Written by Apiramy Jeyarajah, Head of UK Wholesale at Aviva Investors For too long, the investment industry has relied on staid recruitment methods that maintain

  • The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut
    April 29, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK

  • EY steps down as auditors to Southampton FC sponsor Kuflink
    April 28, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Today on Twitter, the Personal Finance Society (PFS), the largest professional body for individual financial advisers in

  • The UK Fund Managers that beat Warren Buffett
    April 28, 2021

    Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, shares his analysis on which UK Fund Managers have outperformed Warren Buffett.     The Berkshire Hathaway AGM is

  • Haatch Ventures appoints new Head of Marketing
    April 28, 2021

    Jessica Fox has joined Haatch Ventures as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations from Calculus Capital, having started her career in the HNW market at

  • Digital transformation is a legacy of Covid-19 for IFAs
    April 29, 2021

    New data from Vitality has revealed 89% of independent financial advisers (IFAs) are using some new form of technology as a result of Covid-19, with

  • Why every adviser firm needs to think like a media company
    April 29, 2021

    As clients become more tech-savvy, Faith Liversedge warns of the dangers of failing to make sure your advice business can stand out from the crowd

  • Why invest in platform technologies? Analysis from Deepbridge Capital
    April 28, 2021

    Medical technology innovation has become a significant focus for venture capital investment in the last ten years. The ageing population combined with the opportunity to

  • Life after COVID: this time it is different
    April 29, 2021

    Simon Brazier, fund manager of  Ninety One’s UK Alpha Fund, writes on the outlook for the UK equities for 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated many of

  • Sunday newspaper round-up: GlaxoSmithKline, Rare Earths, Amazon
    May 2, 2021

    Top investors in Glaxo Smith Kline are piling pressure on Dame Emma Walmsley after the activist New York hedge fund Elliott Management was revealed to

