peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The Bank of America publish research suggesting sterling now resembles an emerging market currency, though not everyone agrees. British auditors come under more scrutiny today along with a profile piece on the new FCA Chief Executive.

The FT post article suggesting the pound has never recovered from Brexit. As the UK’s currency continues to struggle this article includes some salient points.

The pound is now an emerging-market currency in all but name, according to analysts at Bank of America, who say that Brexit has turned it into a mirror of the 'small and shrinking' UK economy https://t.co/9eBQeMFWr0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 24, 2020

Andrew Neil was more sceptical about the article however.

Journalist Ian Fraser shares his feelings for the UK audit industry as it faces further scrutiny.

Britain’s audit industry faces a further blow to its already tattered reputation as the FRC orders a probe into PwC and EY over their audits of the allegedly fraudulent purveyor of "mini bonds", London Capital & Finance. https://t.co/1mou0a8sbG — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) June 24, 2020

CUBE share profile piece on Nikhil Rathi, the new FCA Chief Executive.

Fun article that blends the art of Mise en Place and the role of financial services.

The role of financial services and the art of Mise en Place https://t.co/nCWSJsqVst via @irish_technews — Simon Cocking (@SimonCocking) June 25, 2020

Fascinating and original article on the rise of chicken shops on London’s high streets.

Never have I encountered so many excellent characters as when reporting this about chicken shops for @FT Favourite fact: The KFC Colonel briefly practiced midwifery and sold tyres before discovering fried chicken https://t.co/lk6SGNP77t — alicemhancock (@alicemhancock) June 25, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG