According to new research from the lang cat which was released recently, advised platform net sales came in at £5.15bn for Q1 2023, up a healthy +19% on Q4 2022 but down -49% Q1 2022.

Over the last few years, we have seen a general steady trend towards more platform usage according to Defaqto, with 24% of advisers saying they placed all their business on platform in 2021, but this has softened in 2023 to 19%.

Is this as good as it gets for platforms? IFA Magazine’s Platform Research Report 2023 helps answer the question.

