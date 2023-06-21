Investments

Is this as good as it gets for platforms?

by | Jun 21, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

According to new research from the lang cat which was released recently, advised platform net sales came in at £5.15bn for Q1 2023, up a healthy +19% on Q4 2022 but down -49% Q1 2022.

Over the last few years, we have seen a general steady trend towards more platform usage according to Defaqto, with 24% of advisers saying they placed all their business on platform in 2021, but this has softened in 2023 to 19%.

Is this as good as it gets for platforms? IFA Magazine’s Platform Research Report 2023 helps answer the question.

 
 

To access your complimentary copy, please click here

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x