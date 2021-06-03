Israel opposition leaders form coalition to oust Netanyahu

Israel’s opposition leaders have agreed to form a government that would see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power.

According to the Financial Times, parties straddling the political spectrum cut a deal on forming a government on Wednesday but face a key vote in 10 days.

Naftali Bennett, who is more rightwing than Benjamin Netanyahu and controls just six seats in the 120-member Knesset, is set to be the next prime minister if the vote goes his way.

The so-called change government will be supported by Ra’am, an Islamist party that is playing the role of tie-breaker.

The main reason for the disparate grouping is its common goal of removing Netanyahu, who is at the same time on trial for corruption. Netanyahu denies all charges.

According to the FT, the coalition has a thin majority of 61 out of 120 seats and could still have to fight to secure enough votes.

Bennett is ideologically opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and previously clashed with Netanyahu for not coming down harder on Hamas.