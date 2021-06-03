X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Israel opposition leaders form coalition to oust Netanyahu

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
June 3, 2021
in Political News
Share this story
Share this story

Israel’s opposition leaders have agreed to form a government that would see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ousted after 12 years in power.
According to the Financial Times, parties straddling the political spectrum cut a deal on forming a government on Wednesday but face a key vote in 10 days.

Naftali Bennett, who is more rightwing than Benjamin Netanyahu and controls just six seats in the 120-member Knesset, is set to be the next prime minister if the vote goes his way.

The so-called change government will be supported by Ra’am, an Islamist party that is playing the role of tie-breaker.

The main reason for the disparate grouping is its common goal of removing Netanyahu, who is at the same time on trial for corruption. Netanyahu denies all charges.

According to the FT, the coalition has a thin majority of 61 out of 120 seats and could still have to fight to secure enough votes.

If the vote goes through, Naftali Bennett, a tech millionaire who is more rightwing than Netanyahu and controls just six seats in the 120-member Knesset, is set to become the next prime minister.

Bennett is ideologically opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and previously clashed with Netanyahu for not coming down harder on Hamas.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine