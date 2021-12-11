X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
December 11, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

“The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric

Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of loveelectric, the new ethical fintech which makes low-cost electric car leasing a reality for employers and their workforce, comments on the government’s plan to stop the grant for home EV charging points in the spring.

Steve Tigar says:

“The government is stopping the Electric Vehicle Homecharging Scheme (EVHS) on 31 March 2022. I think this is a big mistake.

“The government’s own figures[1] suggest four in five electric vehicles (EV) are charged at home because it’s cheaper and more convenient. If we want people to embrace EV ownership, now is the time to promote incentives like the EVHS, not stop them.

“The EVHS is great because it offers up to £350 or 75% towards the cost of a charging point. That’s a significant help to encourage people to adopt an EV. I’m concerned stopping the EVHS might slow the take-up of environmentally friendly cars.

“The grant has been going since 2016, but I don’t think regular homeowners have really been able to benefit from it. First, EV sales are only really taking off now. Second, we spent so much time in lockdown during 2020 that the grant wasn’t required.

“New car sales are down in 2021 because of the computer chip shortage. I’m concerned this, combined with stopping the EVHS, risks losing the valuable momentum in EV sales that has been building.

“We want to make 2022 the year to switch, not the year to delay.

“But drivers can still enjoy the best of both worlds if they act swiftly. Salary sacrifice schemes like loveelectric’s help employers provide their workforce with a new EV. And it can halve the cost of owning an EV for employees.

“If drivers want to do that and take advantage of a cheaper home charging point, they must get their EVHS orders in by the beginning of February. Typically, there’s a five-to-six-week lead time so it’s essential to get organised in January.”

[1] HM Government: Electric Vehicle Charging in Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

This Week’s Most Read

  • Investing for the year ahead: eight funds and investment trusts for 2022
    December 6, 2021

    The year end is a natural time for people to review their investment portfolios and ensure it is well positioned for the year ahead. Ryan

  • SJP celebrates its 1000th Chartered Financial Planner
    December 7, 2021

    St. James’s Place (SJP) celebrates surpassing its 1000th adviser to achieve Chartered status. Former law graduate, Molly O’Donnell, came into SJP via the Academy and,

  • Is your art in the right place?
    December 7, 2021

    By Arthur Byng Nelson, Solicitor and Legal Director at law firm Harold Benjamin. Introduction: Clients with Art For some wealthy individuals a great deal of

  • Invesco: Outlook for ESG in 2022
    December 6, 2021

    By Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez, Global Head of ESG at Invesco. I have every reason for optimism in 2022. There is clear progress in the environmental,

  • AJ Bell Active v Passive Report 2021
    December 8, 2021

    Only a third of active equity funds (34%) beat a passive alternative this year, according to AJ Bell’s latest Manager versus Machine report Active outperformance

  • Selling the family-owned business: Key considerations for families looking to sell and protect the family legacy
    December 6, 2021

    By Richard Lane, partner in the Corporate and Family Business team at leading law firm Farrer & Co. For a family business owner, the smooth

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • MetLife sees 250% rise in Long-COVID claims
    December 7, 2021

    MetLife UK has seen a 250% increase in Long-COVID claims in Q3, according to internal data findings. The rise in claims comes as an estimated

  • Vanguard launches sustainable active funds
    December 8, 2021

     The launch includes the introduction of the Vanguard SustainableLife range consisting of three actively managed multi-asset sustainability funds providing a core portfolio solution for investors.

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine