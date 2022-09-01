It’s time for a renewed focus on tax planning. Join the Octopus Investments webinar to find out more

For advisers and paraplanners only, not to be relied upon by retail investors.

Tax receipts are on the rise.

HMRC collected an extra £729 million over the past year in inheritance tax receipts, the largest single-year increase in five years.[1]The amount being paid has more than doubled over the past decade from £752 million in the first quarter of 2012 to over £1.5 billion in the first quarter of this year.[2]

Meanwhile, there are almost two million more higher and additional rate taxpayers in the UK since 2019.[3] And a record breaking £14.3 billion was collected in capital gains tax in 2020/21.[4]

With the return of high inflation, set against a backdrop of frozen tax allowances, many clients are experiencing higher tax bills. They also face a great deal of economic uncertainty, which is weighing on many listed equity markets and financial decisions.

Now could be a great opportunity to add significant value to clients’ planning by helping them to navigate the tax, legislative, and economic environment.

One way advisers might do this is by exploring opportunities in private market investments and the tax-efficient investment space.

To help you, Octopus Investments is running a webinar for financial advisers on 19 September 2022 at 2pm, “Tax planning in today’s economy”.

This CPD-qualifying webinar looks at some of the ways you could help clients diversify and support their tax planning.

The session will cover how clients can target inflation-beating growth and diversify away from listed markets. It will also cover a range of planning scenarios including: clients who need to plan for high income tax and capital gains tax liabilities, landlords looking to sell a property, clients who need to revisit their estate planning, and much more.

You’ll also hear from special guests and industry experts, including a fund manager from one of Europe’s largest venture capital teams, and Dr Brian Moretta, Head of Tax Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.

Full details and registration here

Please remember, our investments place investors’ capital at risk.

Issued by Octopus Investments Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office: 33 Holborn, London, EC1N 2HT. Registered in England and Wales No. 03942880. Issued: August 2022. CAM011231.