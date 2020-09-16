In Time to Move Forwards at 4.55pm on 23rd September, you’ll:

Explore what will be different and what stays

Identify what you want to change in future

Discover new perspectives on your work and life

Start to evaluate future options for your work

Learn from others and share as you like

You’ll enjoy the workshop if you are open to new ideas. It’s a participative experience working in plenary and in small groups.

Your facilitators, Nigel Linacre and Meg Steinschauer have enabled executives in many countries to make progress.

You’ll hear how you can get even more from The Big Life Course. We think this is the perfect time to move into the future.

Reserve your place here.