We’re preparing a workshop to help you move forwards post-lockdown. You’ll have 60-90 minutes to discover how you will succeed in the new normal. What you want to be different and what you want to keep the same. You’ll find your answers to key questions in one plenary group and enjoy small group conversations with colleagues.

Many of your clients have become relatively cut off. We don’t think this is a time to pull back. We think this is a time to reach out. You will make new connections and have opportunities to guide one another. Most of all, you’ll find your way forwards.

You’ll be working with The Big Life Course, a leader in safe, live, online workshops, and with world-class performance coach Nigel Linacre who enables CEO’s and IFA’s to be more effective. We’re delighted to provide Time to Move Forwards without charge. Of course, if you then decide you want to go further, Nigel Linacre and The Big Life Course will be pleased to help you be even more successful.

If there is a time to reset your life, we think this is it. Places are limited, so please book yourself on the course at your earliest opportunity. While you will be able to apply the insights to your professional situation, you are also welcome to invite colleagues and friends to register too, using this link here.