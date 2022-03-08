X

#IWD2022: Key Equity Release sees significant increase in female advisers

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 8, 2022
in International Women's Day, News
Photo by Amy Hirschi on Unsplash
To mark International Women’s Day, Key Equity Release is pleased to announce that almost one in five (19%) of its advisers are now women – an 8% increase since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, across Key’s day-to-day adviser support functions, more than half of the roles are filled by women (53%) and a quarter of Key’s advice delivery team are female.

International Women’s Day is a globally recognised day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, which is marked annually on 8th March and this year is its theme is #breakthebias.

The growth in the number of female advisers highlights not only the strength of the Later Life Lending market but also the gradual move away from the stereotypical view of who an equity release adviser is. As part of its recruitment process, Key looks to actively #breakthebias by looking to recruit from a wider range of candidates and using its internal adviser academy to upskill existing colleagues across the business.

Will Hale, CEO at Key, explains: “Over the past two years we have seen a different and challenging landscape but the later life lending market has continued to grow and it is great to see that one in four  are women within our advice delivery team. However, more needs to be done. Financial services has traditionally been a more male dominated arena and it is time to #breakthebias and encourage more women into the financial sector, specifically into the adviser force.”

Alison Longley, People Director, Key Group, said: “At Key Group, we are committed to not only building a team which reflects the customers we serve but also helping existing colleagues to build exciting and long lasting careers. Whether it is as an adviser, T&C consultant or as member of our finance team, we focus on ensuring that gender-bias is not a hurdle applicants need to navigate as part of the recruitment process.”

Donna Francis, Chief Operating Office at the Equity Release Council, commented: “As the demand for equity release continues to grow, it is vital that this expansion brings opportunities to more women who believe in the sector’s potential.

“Given the role the later life lending market has to play in meeting some of the UK’s biggest social challenges, there’s never been a more exciting time to join the industry and a more representative workforce means we are better able to reflect the range of customers who look to us for support.”

