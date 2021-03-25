X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

IWG appoints Glyn Hughes as new finance chief

by
March 25, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Workspace provider IWG has appointed Glyn Hughes as its new chief financial officer, it announced on Thursday, with effect from 25 March when he would also join the board.
The FTSE 250 company said Hughes was taking over the role from Eric Hageman, who would resign as a director of IWG on that date, while remaining for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover.

It said Hughes had previously spent more than a decade with the Jardine Matheson group in several senior finance and executive leadership roles, with “significant” franchising activities across various markets.

More recently, he was interim chief executive officer at Mothercare, having previously been the CFO, where he was said to be “instrumental” in driving significant strategic initiatives to transform its global franchise business.

Hughes was already familiar with IWG, the company noted, having joined the group in 2020.

“Glyn is a capable leader who brings highly relevant international franchising experience to IWG’s finance and operations teams,” said chairman Doug Sutherland.

“We look forward to working with Glyn in his new role as we continue our strategic transformation to a capital light model to accelerate growth.”

Mark Dixon, chief executive officer of IWG, said departing CFO Hageman had been a “key member” of the management team through the Covid-19 crisis, and was leaving the business in an “excellent position” in the flexible workspace market.

“I am delighted that we have secured someone of Glyn’s calibre and international experience to take over from Eric,” Dixon said.

“Glyn has already made a meaningful impact on the business over the last few months and I look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to help the world adapt to a new way of working.”

Glyn Hughes added that since joining IWG, he had observed “compelling prospects” for the future of the sector.

“I am excited to become CFO and look forward to working closely with the board, management team and IWG colleagues to capitalise on the opportunities created by the seismic shift to hybrid working.”

At 0810 GMT, shares in IWG were up 0.06% at 346.4p.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • How scrapping higher-rate pensions tax relief would hit middle Britain, including NHS workers
    March 22, 2021

    AJ Bell has released interesting analysis today, as speculation grows around higher-rate pension tax relief ahead of ‘tax-day’ tomorrow. Concerns are building around areas such

  • Why financial advice is personal at The Openwork Partnership
    March 23, 2021

    Claire Oldstein, Chief Marketing Officer, The Openwork Partnership, reflects on the trials and tribulations of going through a major rebrand throughout the covid pandemic The

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • Should we prepare for rising inflation? M&G’s Jim Leaviss shares his thinking
    March 19, 2021

    Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G Investments, outlines his thinking on the prospects for inflation and why he is becoming open to

  • Treasury drops the dampest of squibs on much-anticipated ‘Tax Day’
    March 23, 2021

    Today, the Treasury publishes over 30 consultations, updates and policy documents as part ‘Tax Day’ but there’s little of consequence for savers and investors. That’s

  • Non-compliance in the spotlight after ‘Tax Day’ consultation highlights further scrutiny ahead
    March 23, 2021

    As part of today’s ‘Tax Day’ proposals, Kate Ison, partner and tax specialist at global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), highlights that the government’s

  • EISA’s Mark Brownridge looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS
    March 23, 2021

    Mark Brownridge, Director General of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA), looks at what may lie ahead for EIS and SEIS and whether the schemes

  • Meet the businesses at NOVA Cofoundery
    March 22, 2021

    In this fascinating discussion Alex Sullivan, from GBI Magazine, sits down with Olivia Greenberg, from NOVA Cofoundery, to discuss the businesses behind NOVA’s portfolio. Olivia

  • Introducing ….Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine