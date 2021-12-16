IWP completes 30th acquisition with Throgmorton Wealth Management

Independent Wealth Planners (IWP), announces its 30th acquisition as Throgmorton Wealth Management [Throgmorton] joins the nationwide group of independent financial advisers.

Based in East Anglia, Lincolnshire and the East Midlands, Throgmorton has £135m assets under management and 500 clients, providing financial planning, wealth management and mortgage services to individuals, companies and trusts. It was founded in 2003 by Jason Cross and Chris Bayfield, with David Guntrip joining the management team in 2016 following the acquisition of Holmes Investments Ltd. Jason remains as CEO of the firm and Chris and David as Directors following the deal, along with all other staff including four financial advisers.

Jason comments: “At Throgmorton, we have always believed that client care is central to our success and we feel IWP’s business model allows us to continue providing the outstanding service we are known for. Over nearly two decades, we have established ourselves as one of East Anglia’s leading independent financial advisers and, with the backing of IWP, we look forward to continuing to grow our presence and take excellent financial advice to more clients across the East Midlands.”

Since its formation in 2019, IWP has acquired 30 independent financial advice firms across England, Scotland and Wales, including 14 principal regional offices. Its total assets under management currently stand at over £6bn, overseen by around 120 advisers and 400 staff across the Group.

David Inglesfield, chief executive at IWP, said: “Our goal on forming IWP was to build the UK’s best financial advice and wealth management service. Reaching our 30th acquisition less than three years after our inception is a significant milestone and puts us well on track to reach our target of 50 firms by 2025. We believe the UK has some truly excellent independent financial advice firms, and with the backing of IWP, we can replicate the expertise throughout to deliver a consistent, best of breed service to many more individuals and businesses across the country.”