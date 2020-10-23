The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment has announced a major staff change in its financial planning team.

Jacqueline Lockie, CISI’s Head of Financial Planning, will be leaving the CISI at the end of the year, having spent more than four years at the organisation.

Jackie has played a key role in the integration of the Institute of Financial Planning (IFP) membership following the CISI/IFP merger in November 2015 and supported the institute whilst it re-engineered the new Certified Financial Planner™ pathway. Engagement within the financial planning community has increased and she has helped to grow the number of CISI’s Financial Planning Forum members from 2,000 to 6,670. Jackie has also been a regular contributor to several publications and a judge for numerous financial advice awards.

Christopher Morris Chartered MCSI will remain as Deputy Head of Financial Planning, reporting to Kevin Moore Chartered FCSI, CISI Global Business Development Director, until a replacement Head of Financial Planning is appointed.

Kevn Moore said: “We will miss Jackie as both a valued Head of Financial Planning and as a colleague. Her work with the CFPTM designation and the CISI financial planning community has been outstanding and is testament to her tenacity and devotion to the profession. We wish her all the very best for the future.”

Jackie said, “I had August off to think about my contribution within the CISI and I feel like now is a good time to go. What’s next is not fixed at the moment but it will be within the financial planning community. At the CISI we’ve had two very successful conferences this year and good engagement with the FP community, which has led to significant growth in the FP Forum. Whilst it has been frustrating not to see growth in the CFPTM numbers, partly because of the time taken to restructure the CFPTM pathway, I do wish CISI every success in its desire to do so.”

Whatever you decide to do in the future Jackie, the team here at IFA Magazine wish you well.