Jasper Berens revealed as new non-exec Director at One Four Nine Portfolio Management

-One Four Nine Portfolio Management appoints Jasper Berens (pictured – right – with OFN CEO Matthew Bugden) as non-executive director

-The NED role will provide independent counsel to One Four Nine’s discretionary fund management business which offers active, passive and sustainable model portfolio solutions.

One Four Nine Portfolio Management, One Four Nine Group’s in-house discretionary fund management proposition, has announced today that it appointed Jasper Berens to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Berens is well known across the financial services industry, bringing with him significant experience garnered during a career spanning 28 years in the fund management industry having previously held positions at JP Morgan AM, Artemis IM and Stratevolve. He currently serves as head of client relationships and distribution at the UK’s largest charity investment manager, CCLA, where he is spearheading the firm’s move into the intermediary market. In his role as NED, Berens will advise on key issues relevant to the firm’s ambitious growth plans and will also have a seat on One Four Nine’s Portfolio Monitoring Steering Group and Investment Governance Committee – two key stewardship initiatives offering objective investment oversight. Prior to taking up his position at CCLA Jasper worked closely with One Four Nine Portfolio Management helping the team to shape the investment proposition to attract suitable financial advisers and clients who are outside of the One Four Nine Group.

One Four Nine Portfolio Management offers a range of active, passive and sustainable model portfolio solutions. Led by the experienced and well-respected Chief Investment Officer, Dr Bevan Blair, the team implements a detailed investment process with robust due diligence and scrutiny from the Portfolio Monitoring Steering Group and Investment Governance Committee. The duties of both groups, and that of Jasper, include assessing the performance and risk profiles of the in-house model portfolios (and external investment products used by financial advisers in the group) against their investment objectives. Additionally, the suitability of the investment products is continually monitored against One Four Nine Portfolio Management’s risk ratings and investment philosophy.

Dr Bevan Blair, Chief Investment Officer at One Four Nine Portfolio Management commented: “Jasper’s practical industry experience has already proven extremely useful to One Four Nine in terms of the introductions he has made and the knowledge he has brought on many fronts, from marketing through to governance structures and distribution.

“Our management team has ambitious plans for growth, so it was important to appoint a NED who shares our values as well as possessing the right skill set. Jasper is an excellent complement to the board and I look forward to the contribution he will undoubtedly make to the growth of the company.”

Jasper Berens commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the board of such an exciting firm at the start of its journey. One Four Nine Portfolio Management offers a compelling investment proposition to advisers and their clients, with the expertise and resources needed to maintain a competitive and sustainable edge. There is a high level of synergy between this appointment and my role at CCLA allowing me to further deepen my knowledge and relationships within the discretionary fund management sector. I’ve spent my entire career in the fund management and adviser industries, and I know that firms with an entrepreneurial and dynamic culture are the ones which grow to lead the market. With One Four Nine Group having already completed its first acquisitions of financial advice firms, I am relishing the opportunity to help the business with its next stage of evolution.”