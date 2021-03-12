X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

JD Sports moves into Eastern Europe with MIG stake

by
March 12, 2021
in M&A
Share this story
Share this story

JD Sports Fashion made its first foray into central and eastern Europe after buying a 60% stake in Poland’s Marketing Investment Group (MIG).

The sports, fashion and outdoor chain did not disclose any financial details. Krakow-based MIG operates 410 retail stores and associated trading websites across nine countries in the region primarily under the Sizeer and 50 Style fascias. In the year ended 31 January 2020, MIG generated revenues of approximately £200m.

JD and MIG anticipate completing the acquisition before the end of May 2021.

“This is an exciting acquisition for JD that will further build on the success of our international development strategy, expanding our operations into central and eastern Europe,” said JD chief executive Peter Cowgill.

“We have observed and admired the development of MIG over a number of years and we are confident that the combination of their highly experienced and knowledgeable management team, together with the expertise of the JD leadership team, will provide the group with strong foundations from which to successfully optimise the opportunities in the region.”

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine