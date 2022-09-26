Jenson EIS Fund – Invest with a certified B Corp Fund Manager

EIS & SEIS Fund manager Jenson Funding Partners (“Jenson”), which invests in fast-growth companies from pre-seed to Series A, has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit organisation behind the B Corp movement. They join a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. If you would like to find out more information about Jenson’s B Corp certification, click here.

Jenson has traditionally managed sector agnostic portfolios – meaning the firm invests across many industries. However, sustainability and the contribution of a company towards net-zero goals has been an increasingly consistent theme visible in portfolio companies like:

TreeApp, an app which lets users plant a tree for free every day, in less than a minute. The app has grown its user base by 66% since Jenson made its first investment. TreeApp have created partnerships with well-known brands to achieve their goal of improving the world we live in by enabling people to plant one tree for free every day and organisations to spread the word about their products and sustainable services.

The Seam exists to create a culture of care, not consumption. A culture where we have meaningful relationships with our clothes and are driven by the want to repair rather than throw away. Promoting the circular economy, The Seam connects consumers with local tailors and seamstresses to extend the life of old clothes.

Not In The Guidebooks is creating the world’s most accessible marketplace for premium, bite size experiences, selling to both the trade and directly to consumers. They are a global collective working with partners to create the very best collection of authentic local experiences that are sustainable as well as supporting local communities and wildlife.

The first tranche of Jenson’s EIS Fund 22/23 has already closed and been deployed, acting as a follow-on round from our 21/22 investments. Good news, the second tranche of the 2022/23 EIS Fund is open for investment with a planned close date of 30th November, however, this may be sooner depending on funds raised. Deployment of this second tranche will commence once the fund closes, with planned deployment by the end of January 2023.

Jenson’s EIS fund invests follow-on funding into their existing portfolio of S/EIS investee companies having previously received funding, bridging the gap between SEIS and later-stage funding. The advantage of Jenson providing follow-on funding is the ability to quickly deploy capital into companies that they have a long-standing relationship with, having been alongside them on their respective growth journeys. Short listing of the next cohort of investee companies will take place in early October, following this Jenson are happy to share the list of potential investments.

The benefits of investing via the Jenson EIS Fund are as follows:

Carry-back relief to 2021/22 – If you missed out on tax reliefs in 2021/22 there is still an opportunity to utilise your EIS allowance by carrying back your investment to the 21/22 tax year.

Adapt to survive

Our goal is to invest in innovative companies, led by impressive founders, and positioned defensively in their respective markets. Companies that excel in all these aspects are well placed for future success and it’s this makeup that we seek out when determining which businesses to invest in.

We pride ourselves on this, and it’s what’s led to our truly diverse portfolio, not only when it comes to a variety of sectors and regions, but one that features a higher-than-average number of female-founded portfolio companies. Ultimately this is what makes Jenson such an approachable early-stage investment firm that champions startups and generates returns for investors.

