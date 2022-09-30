X

JM Finn hires Chief Operating Officer

Brandon Russell
September 30, 2022
Appointments
Wealth management firm JM Finn has hired Rob Deverell into a new role focused on developing the operational side of the business.

Rob, who has a strong background in operations within the wealth management sector, previously worked at Rothschild Wealth Management as their Head of Operations and Technology and then as their Chief Operating Officer. Following that he was Director of Operations, Middle Office, Technology and Change at Rowan Dartington and most recently he has been in the position of interim COO at Hawksmoor Investment Management.

Hugo Bedford, CEO of JM Finn commented: “We are delighted that Rob has agreed to join the firm.  His experience and enthusiasm strengthens the firm’s leadership team and will help us enhance the coordination across the operational side of the business. His very specific industry knowledge will help us deliver on our various strategic initiatives, as we look to continue our growth momentum, particularly across the digital transformation needed to meet our clients’ requirements.”

As COO, Rob will have responsibility for Investment Administration, Technology, Projects and Facilities. In his role he will work closely with Barry Smead, COO of Investment Management and report into Hugo Bedford, CEO.

Listen to our discussion with JM Finn’s Sir John Royden below!

