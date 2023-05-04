JM Finn partners with Affordable Art Fair – 11-14 May on Hampstead Heath

JM Finn is pleased to again support the Affordable Art Fair in 2023, as Lead Partner of the Hampstead and Battersea Autumn fairs. The Hampstead Fair will return for its 11th edition running from the 11th to the14th May on Hampstead Heath.

The Affordable Art Fair has been revolutionising the art world for over 20 years, and prides itself on presenting great art at affordable prices for all. Since CEO Will Ramsay founded the fair in 1999, the company has grown with fairs across the world welcoming over 2.5 million visitors who have taken home around 500,000 pieces of artwork.

Both JM Finn and the Affordable Art Fair have a shared vision of making their services accessible to a wider audience.

The Fair on Hampstead Heath will open its doors to welcome thousands of visitors navigating 100 local and international exhibiting galleries. There will be a huge array of contemporary artworks to suit every taste.

Oliver Tregoning, Head of Marketing at JM Finn commented:

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Affordable Art Fair in 2023. Over the past few years we have helped many visitors on their journey to collecting art whilst providing our Investment Managers with a great engagement opportunity at the preview evenings.

JM Finn will also be sponsoring the Weekend Family Hour between 11am and 12pm on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th May, where families can enjoy the fair away from the crowds, save on tickets, and enjoy goody packs to keep little art lovers entertained.