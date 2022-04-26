JM Finn partners with Affordable Art Fair May 5-8 

Wealth Manager JM Finn has announced today that it will again be supporting the Affordable Art Fair in 2022, as Lead Partner of Hampstead and Battersea Autumn fairs.

The Hampstead Fair will return for its 10th edition after a two year hiatus, running from the 5th-8th May on Hampstead Heath.

The Affordable Art Fair has been revolutionising the artworld for over 20 years, and prides itself on presenting great art at affordable prices for all. Since CEO Will Ramsay founded the fair in 1999, the company has grown with fairs across the world welcoming over 2.5 million visitors who have taken home around 500,000 pieces of artwork.

Both JM Finn and the Affordable Art Fair have a shared vision of making their services accessible to a wider audience.

The Fair on Hampstead Heath will open its doors to welcome thousands of visitors navigating 100 local and international exhibiting galleries. There will be a huge array of contemporary artworks to suit every taste.

Oliver Tregoning, Head of Marketing at JM Finn commented:

“We are delighted to partner with the Affordable Art Fair again, following our involvement at the Fair in Battersea 2021. Our presence at this year’s Fairs in Hampstead and Battersea is something we are extremely excited about and we look forward to entertaining guests and showcasing much of the talent the many galleries will be displaying.”

JM Finn will also be sponsoring the Weekend Family Hour between 11am and 12pm on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th May, where families can enjoy the fair away from the crowds, save on tickets, and enjoy goody packs to keep little art lovers entertained.