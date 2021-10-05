JM Finn partners with Affordable Art Fair

Wealth managers JM Finn will be once again supporting the Affordable Art Fair later this month.

JM Finn is once again supporting the Affordable Art Fair this autumn, as the lead partner. The Fair will run from the 21st – 24th October at Battersea Park.

The Affordable Art Fair has been revolutionising the artworld for over 20 years, and prides itself on presenting great art at affordable prices for all. Since being conceived by Will Ramsay in 1999, the Fair has been visited by over 2.5 million people, taking home around 500,000 pieces of artwork.

Oliver Tregoning, Head of Marketing at JM Finn, commented: “We are excited to be partnering with the team again following our successful partnership in 2019, which helped us both engage with existing clients and drive conversations with new audiences.”

Both JM Finn and the Affordable Arts Fair have a shared vision of making their services accessible to a wider audience.

The Battersea Evolution will open its doors to welcome the Affordable Art Fair this month with around 18,000 visitors navigating 100 local and international galleries. There will be a huge array of contemporary artworks to suit every taste.