JM Finn sponsors all-female rowing team in Atlantic crossing

by | Apr 20, 2023

JM Finn Ace of Blades

JM Finn is incredibly proud to be the lead sponsor of the Ace of Blades, an all-female rowing team that will be taking part in the 2023 Atlantic Challenge.

The team will attempt to cover 3,000 miles, across the Atlantic Ocean (from La Gomera in the Canary Islands and finishing in Antigua) completely unassisted, and hope to do this in less than 40 days. The team is raising funds for MacMillan Cancer Support, The Outward Bound Trust, and Prostate Cymru.

One of the crew members, Laura Langton is an Investment Manager at JM Finn, who are passionate about supporting their staff in their professional and personal endeavours.

 
 

Hugo Bedford, CEO at JM Finn commented: “As a firm, we have a long-standing commitment to investing and supporting the development and progression of our staff, placing great value on their personal progression. We are excited to be supporting Laura in this formidable challenge and delighted to be able to sponsor the team as a whole.”

Laura Langton, Investment Manager and rower, commented: “I am very fortunate and thankful to have such a supportive employer – not just in terms of understanding the time and effort this will take, but also for the encouragement and interest in what I am doing, which has been overwhelming.  And for JM Finn to take up the role of lead sponsor makes me even more committed to this challenge.”

