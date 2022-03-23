X

JM Finn strengthens leadership team

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 23, 2022
in News
Hugo Bedford, CEO of JM Finn
JM Finn has strengthened its leadership team by adding four new members to the Management Committee.

Hugo Bedford (pictured), CEO, who took over the role in January 2021 has revealed the new leadership team, as part of his long term plans to grow the business. With a focus on driving new flows, evolving the client proposition and automating internal processes, Bedford is looking to leverage the strong performance the business has shown in recent years.

The new members of the management committee are:

  • Melanie Kearney, Head of Compliance
  • Gary Merrick, Head of HR
  • Barry Smead, COO Investment Management
  • Oliver Tregoning, Head of Marketing

Bedford commented: “We have got a stronger team in place now to help drive the business forward. By increasing our focus on business development, the client proposition and developing and nurturing our talent, we can build a more efficient business around our solid governance framework. I am confident the experience we can draw on across our leadership team places us in an excellent position to achieve our goals.”

The four new members join Hugo Bedford (CEO), Dominic May (CFO), Paul Dyas (Head of London), Brett Bayliss (Head of Branches), Alison Jackson (Head of Risk) and Gregory Swolfs (from Delen) on the Management Committee.

