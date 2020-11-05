Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Freddy is an Investment Director at JM Finn and co-manages their Managed Portfolio Service and Tailored Platform Solution alongside Alasdair Pike. As chair of JM Finn’s stock selection committee, Freddy has particular expertise in active management and oversees the active fund selection in their Core-Satellite adviser portfolios. In addition, Freddy manages bespoke private client portfolios and is deputy chair of JM Finn’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Freddy joined JM Finn in 2005 from HSBC Investments. He has 17 years of investment experience and he is a Chartered Follow of the Institute for Securities and Investment. He holds a Masters in Politics from the University of Edinburgh. He is married with 3 children, is a keen cricketer, practices yoga and has taken up running and playing the piano over lockdown.

Register now to hear Freddie answer important questions, such as:

How can a tailored approach be applied to model portfolios?

Which asset classes can benefit from active management and how do you make decisions over where to go active and where to go passive?

Are there benefits to using the DFM’s platform, over a third-party platform? When should this be considered?

What should be your key considerations when looking to work with an outsourcing partner?

What are the benefits of rebalancing model portfolios on a regular basis?

