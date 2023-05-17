John Boselli wins FE fundinfo’s Alpha manager of the year award



Wellington Management’s John Boselli has won FE fundinfo’s coveted 2023 ‘Alpha Manager of the Year Award’ which celebrates the best performing active fund manager in the investment industry.



John, who manages the Wellington Global Quality Growth fund, fended off stiff competition for the award from the likes of last year’s winner, Anthony Smouha from GAM as well as Julian Fosh and Anthony Cross, both from Liontrust, Pascal Dudle for Vontobel and Robin Parbrook from Schroders.



And John and Wellington’s success story for the evening didn’t end there as he also claimed a second Alpha Manager Award in the Global Developed Equities category, where he beat off competition from Lindsell Train, Fundsmith, Ardevora and GQG Partners.



Charles Younes, Head of Manager Selection, FE fundinfo, said:



“It’s been said before, but it can’t be understated how testing these past few years have been within the investment industry. As the world continues to adjust to a post Covid-19 structure, where high interest rates and rapid inflation have been prevalent, it’s testament to John – and everyone on the Alpha Managers list – for carving out so much success in extremely trying circumstances.



“John has guided his Wellington fund through these difficult times and has consistently outperformed his sector and index benchmarks. He is a very worthy winner in a very competitive field and John joins the ever-increasing list of esteemed names within the industry – including last year’s winner Anthony Smouha – to have received the accolade.



“John’s success has been evident for many years, and when he retires at the end of this year, he will leave a significant and well-earned legacy behind him which will be hard for others to emulate and live up to.”



Alpha Manager Award winners 2023



In total, twelve Alpha Manager awards were given at the ceremony, held at Banking Hall, in the heart of the City of London and organised by leading global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo.



Jonathan Golan of Man GLG secured the ‘Best New Alpha Manager’ category with his Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities fund, while Wellington Management’s Alan Hsu snapped up the Best Responsible category with his Wellington Climate Strategy fund.



Across the different asset classes and territories, there were Alpha Manager wins for Tellworth Investments’ John Warren in the Absolute Returns category, Federated Hermes’ Jonathan Pines in the Asia Pac (ex Japan) and GEM category, MFS Meridian’s Roger Morley in the European Equities category, Man GLG’s Jack Barrat and Henry Dixon in the UK Equities categories, Fidelity’s Rosanna Burcheri in the US Equities category, Lindsell Train’s Michael Lindsell in the Japanese Equities category, Royal London Asset Management’s Craig Inches in the Sterling Fixed Income category and Legal & General’s Matthew Rees and Colin Reedie who jointly won the Sterling Strategic Bond category.



Award Winner(s) Company Fund Alpha Manager of the Year John Boselli Wellington Management Wellington Global Quality Growth Best New Alpha Manager Jonathan Golan Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities Absolute Returns John Warren Tellworth Investments Schroder GAIA Tellworth UK Dynamic Absolute Return Global Developed Equities John Boselli Wellington Management Wellington Global Quality Growth Asia Pac (ex Japan) and GEM Jonathan Pines Federated Hermes Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity European Equities Roger Morley MFS Meridian MFS Meridian Global Equity UK Equities Jack Barrat and Henry Dixon Man GLG Man GLG Income US Equities Rosanna Burcheri Fidelity Fidelity America Japanese Equities Michael Lindsell Lindsell Train Lindsell Train Global Equity Sterling Fixed Income Craig Inches Royal London Asset Management Royal London Sterling Liquidity Money Market Sterling Strategic Bond Matthew Rees and Colin Reedie Legal & General L&G Absolute Return Bond Plus Responsible Alan Hsu Wellington Management Wellington Climate Strategy

The winners of FE fundinfo’s Alpha Manager Awards are determined by narrowing down the total list of FE fundinfo Alpha-rated managers to a shortlist of the highest-scoring managers per category. Once the shortlist has been refined, FE fundinfo’s panel apply a qualitative analysis overlay to select the eventual winners.



