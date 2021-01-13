(Sharecast News) – Johnson Matthey has appointed Stephen Oxley as its new chief financial officer with effect from 1 April.

On the same date, Karen Hayzen-Smith will step down as interim CFO and continue in her role as group financial controller.

Oxley joins the specialty chemicals group from KPMG, where he is a Partner. JMAT said he brings experience of both audit and advisory roles for large, complex, international companies across a variety of sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare, natural resources and industrials.

Oxley has worked with major global FTSE 100 and private companies, including Johnson Matthey.

Chief executive officer Robert MacLeod said: “Stephen’s extensive experience in working with large global companies on major strategic programmes will enable him to make an immediate contribution to JM as we progress our transformation and deliver our growth opportunities to create a cleaner, healthier world.”