Johnson orders inquiry into Cameron-Greensill affair

The UK government has ordered an independent inquiry into David Cameron’s lobbying efforts for Greensill, the finance company that collapsed in March.

Downing Street said the Cabinet Office had launched an investigation because there was “significant interest” in the matter. The inquiry will be led by Nigel Boardman, one of the City’s most respected lawyers.

Boardman’s review will cover “issues of supply chain finance and the role Greensill played” and “the way contracts were secured”, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson told the Financial Times. “Engagement with business, including the private lobbying by Cameron, will be covered by the Boardman inquiry,” the spokesman said.

Cameron, prime minister from 2010 to 2016, and the government have faced repeated questions about his access to ministers on behalf of Greensill. Cameron lobbied Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Treasury officials and other ministers seeking access to government business support loans for Greensill.

Sunak released two texts he sent to Cameron in 2020 replying to Cameron’s requests for Greensill to be part of the Bank of England’s Covid-19 loan programme. Cameron broke his silence on the matter on Sunday by releasing a 1,700-word statement playing down his knowledge of Greensill’s financial position while working as an adviser and lobbyist for the company.

In March, Conservative MPs on the Treasury committee blocked a push for the committee to investigate Cameron’s activities on behalf of Greensill. The company’s collapse has left Sanjeev Gupta’s steel empire and thousands of UK jobs in peril because Greensill was Gupta’s main lender.

Before becoming prime minister Cameron said corporate lobbying was the next big political scandal waiting to happen. He is reported to have had share options in Greensill worth many millions of pounds that are now worthless.