X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Johnson shakes up ministerial team

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
February 8, 2022
in Political News
Share this story
Share this story

Boris Johnson has named Jacob Rees-Mogg minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency as part of a reshuffle of his ministerial team.
Rees-Mogg will become a member of cabinet in his new role, and is replaced as leader of the House of Commons by Mark Spencer, the former chief whip.

The Commons leader is responsible for parliamentary business, and Rees-Mogg – a Johnson loyalist – was heavily criticised during his time in the role for his part in the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.

Spencer, meanwhile, was last month embroiled in a row over alleged Islamophobia in the Conservative party after Nusrat Ghani said she had been told by a whip that her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” at a meeting in Downing Street shortly before she was sacked as transport minister in 2020. Spencer later identified himself as the whip involved but said Ghani’s claims were “completely false”.

Chris Heaton-Harris will replace Spencer as chief whip, and it is understood Stuart Andrew will become housing minister.

Johnson is looking to shore up his position after a torrid few weeks, including the police launching an investigation into the parties held at 10 Downing Street during lockdown, Sue Gray’s highly critical partial report and a number of resignations of close aides, all alongside the escalating cost of living crisis.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine