Johnson, Sunak both fined for lockdown gatherings

Both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being handed fines for lockdown parties, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, Number 10 confirmed both the Prime Minister and Chancellor had been informed by the Metropolitan Police that they would be handed fixed penalty notices.

It came as the Met continued to issue fines as part of its investigation into 12 gatherings at Downing Street and Whitehall, with more than 50 penalties issued so far.

The police said they would not be naming the recipients of the penalty notices, but the government previously said it would reveal if Johnson and Sunak were among those punished.

It was not, however, revealed which event the fines were specifically for.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was quick to respond to the news on Tuesday, calling for both the PM and Chancellor to resign.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public,” the BBC quoted the Leader of the Opposition as saying.

“They must both resign.”