Join Haatch Ventures at the EIS 101: Back to Basics webinar

Scott is best known for founding one of Britain’s largest e-commerce businesses, Kiddicare.com, which was subsequently acquired in cash for £70m by Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets.

Reaching sixth on the Retail Week Power List, Scott is regarded by many as one of the UK’s most innovative business professionals in retail.

After the Kiddicare acquisition, Scott became Managing Director and Chief Architect for Morrisons.com and has a wealth of experience in building and scaling large e-commerce businesses across the UK.

Founding Haatch, Scott has invested in and developed businesses in the areas of ad tech, B2B SaaS and retail tech within the FMCG market including Elevaate, founded in 2014, which enables supplier monetisation programs across retailer websites.

Elevaate was acquired by Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) based in Mountain View, California in October 2018, four years after investment from Haatch, and smashed the fund return target providing a return on investment of 276x.

Scott, although your EIS fund is relatively new, you and your team have got a fantastic track record. Can you briefly explain? You have caused a bit of a stir in targeting 10x return on investment. How can you justify that? How has Covid-19 affected your portfolio? Can you give us an example of the sort of company that you invest in? I know that you are excited about the companies that you will be investing in next month. Can you tell us about just one? And can you just confirm when is the last date you need to invest by, to guarantee deployment in this tax year?

