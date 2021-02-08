X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Join Haatch Ventures at the EIS 101: Back to Basics webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 8, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Share this story
GB Investments and EISA present the Advocate Webinar Series
Share this story

Join us on Thursday 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Scott Weavers-Wright, Founder and CEO of Haatch Ventures.

Scott is best known for founding one of Britain’s largest e-commerce businesses, Kiddicare.com, which was subsequently acquired in cash for £70m by Morrisons, one of the UK’s largest supermarkets.

Reaching sixth on the Retail Week Power List, Scott is regarded by many as one of the UK’s most innovative business professionals in retail.

After the Kiddicare acquisition, Scott became Managing Director and Chief Architect for Morrisons.com and has a wealth of experience in building and scaling large e-commerce businesses across the UK.

Founding Haatch, Scott has invested in and developed businesses in the areas of ad tech, B2B SaaS and retail tech within the FMCG market including Elevaate, founded in 2014, which enables supplier monetisation programs across retailer websites.

Elevaate was acquired by Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) based in Mountain View, California in October 2018, four years after investment from Haatch, and smashed the fund return target providing a return on investment of 276x.

Register now to hear Scott answer a range of questions, such as:

  1. Scott, although your EIS fund is relatively new, you and your team have got a fantastic track record. Can you briefly explain?
  2. You have caused a bit of a stir in targeting 10x return on investment. How can you justify that?
  3. How has Covid-19 affected your portfolio?
  4. Can you give us an example of the sort of company that you invest in?
  5. I know that you are excited about the companies that you will be investing in next month. Can you tell us about just one?
  6. And can you just confirm when is the last date you need to invest by, to guarantee deployment in this tax year?

Click here to register>>

Click here to find out more about Haatch Ventures

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • Pembroke VCT invests £1m into healthcare software Credentially
    February 2, 2021

    Pembroke VCT, the venture capital trust focused on building the brands of tomorrow, has made an initial investment of £1 million into Credentially, the platform

  • Newer Venture Capital Trusts: a stronger option for clients
    February 2, 2021

    As the tax year-end approaches, Vince Keen, Blackfinch, highlights the reasons why he believes that advisers should consider the benefits of newer VCTs as part

  • No jab, no job? Can employers legally require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19?
    February 3, 2021

    As the UK is firmly in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19 and every news channel and paper is dominated with tracking the

  • The Royal Mint reports surge in sales of Silver following Reddit trading frenzy
    February 2, 2021

    As the price of silver hits an eight year high, The Royal Mint has reported a surge in sales of physical and digital precious metal

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Embark completes £7bn migration of ATS assets
    February 3, 2021

      Embark Group today announces the successful migration of over £7 billion of advised assets onto the Embark platform from the client books of Alliance

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Staff at IFA Furnley House set to walk 12,000 km
    February 3, 2021

    The team at leading Leicestershire IFA business Furnley House has begun a virtual team step challenge as part of their evolving staff wellbeing programme. Having

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine