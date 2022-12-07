Join Hardman at the EIS Webinar

Your webinar invitation

EIS and SEIS: what does the future hold?

Thursday 8th December 10-11:30

Join us on Thursday 8th December for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using the Enterprise Investment Scheme and earn CPD.

We will be joined by experts in the space, including Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.

Brian will answer a variety of questions, such as:

Why is venture capital a separate asset class?

How much should investors be allocating towards venture capital investments?

How do tax reliefs figure into allocation decisions?

How should investors think about diversification within the venture capital asset class?

In what ways does the psychology of venture capital investing differ from other assets?

About Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.

Brian Moretta is the Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co, and also covers Financials stocks and Investment Funds. In addition to his role with Hardman & Co, Brian lectures on actuarial science and financial economics at Heriot-Watt University and was an examiner for the Faculty & Institute of Actuaries. Brian has had a 20-year career in Financial Services, including more than a decade as a fund manager. He specialised in analysing Financial Services companies at SVM Asset Management, as well as managing two traded endowment funds, an equity fund and working on hedge funds. Brian joined Hardman & Co in February 2013. He holds a PhD in Applied Probability and a BSc in Actuarial Maths and Statistics from Heriot Watt University.

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.