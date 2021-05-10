Join Hardman & Co at the upcoming webinar for Compliance Managers

Join us for an essential webinar for those responsible for compliance within their business:

A webinar for Compliance Managers: Your invitation

Thursday 20th May 2021 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GMT

This webinar looks to:

Show how EIS, VCT and BR products can improve investor outcomes

Explain how to build a robust suitability process

Help you to understand these products, and manage the risks

Give guidance on how to choose the right products for your clients

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Speakers

Richard Angus is the Head of Business Development at Hardman & Co.

He has more than 30 years of City experience. His primary area of focus has been US equity capital markets, and he has been involved predominantly in the development of growth companies. Richard has experience on both the buy and sell sides. Having worked for M&G as a fund manager, Richard then worked for US investment banks Alex Brown & Sons and Furman Selz. Latterly, Richard was Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales for Europe at FBR & Co. Besides being involved in many public flotations, Richard’s experience includes pre-IPO capital raises.

Richard joined Hardman & Co in September 2014. He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Liverpool and is a Chartered Accountant.

Brian Moretta is the Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co, and also covers Financials stocks and Investment Funds.

In addition to his role with Hardman & Co, Brian has lectured on actuarial science and financial economics at Heriot-Watt University, is an examiner for the Faculty & Institute of Actuaries, and is on the Bankers without Borders Financial Modelling Reserve Corp.

Brian has had a 20-year career in Financial Services, including more than a decade as a fund manager. He specialised in analysing Financial Services companies at SVM Asset Management, as well as managing two traded endowment funds, an equity fund and working on hedge funds.

Brian joined Hardman & Co in February 2013. He holds a PhD in Applied Probability and a BSc in Actuarial Maths and Statistics from Herriot Watt University.

Martin Fox has had a career in financial services marketing.

This has included a range of roles at Legal & General, Marketing Director at Prolific, and General Manager Marketing at Pearl Assurance.

He then became Managing Director of the strategic marketing arm of a London agency.

Today he is Managing Director of Bulletin Marketing, a specialist financial services marketing consultancy. Clients include investment companies, EIS managers, industry analysts, investment platforms and wealth managers

He is heavily involved in the tax efficient market, working with the EIS Association which includes chairing their Research, Education and Marketing committee.

