Join Jenson at our upcoming EIS webinar

EIS and SEIS: what does the future hold?

Thursday 8th December 10-11:30

Join us on Thursday 8th December for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using the Enterprise Investment Scheme and earn CPD.

We will be joined by experts in the space, including Jeffrey Faustin, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Jenson Funding Partners

Jeffrey will answer a variety of questions, such as:

How is the economic situation affecting the VC industry and portfolio companies in general?

What is the importance of the extension of the Sunset Clause and increase in SEIS Limits for portfolio companies?

How does the availability of dealflow and ability to deploy within a tax year enable carry-back relief?

How is the funding gap bridged between early stage SEIS and later stage EIS funds?

How does the transparency of fees and the ability to deploy 100% of investors’ funds affect tax benefits?

About Jeffrey Faustin, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Jenson Funding Partners

Jeffrey joined Jenson in 2013 and is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer and sits on the Executive Committee. Jeffrey is responsible for overall investment strategy and portfolio management of the Fund’s investments.

Prior to joining Jenson, Jeffrey worked as a Technical Director for WS Atkins across the Middle East where he ran a large technical team and advised clients on complex commercial and infrastructure projects.

Jeffrey holds an MBA from London Business School and an MSC in Engineering from the University of Surrey as well as the CIMA Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting.

